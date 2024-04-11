Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL), a leading provider of digital manufacturing services, including design engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services to diverse industries, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. May Yap, the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, sold 7,877 shares of the company on April 8, 2024.May Yap has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 15,477 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. This latest transaction is part of a series of insider sells at Jabil Inc, with a total of 32 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.On the day of the sale, shares of Jabil Inc were trading at $139.65, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.70, which is below both the industry median of 23.81 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $76.49, indicates that Jabil Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.83.

Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Information Officer May Yap Sells 7,877 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sells at Jabil Inc could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

