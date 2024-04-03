Insider Sell: SVP & Chief Legal Officer Margaret Chow Sells 5,525 Shares of Couchbase Inc (BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE), a company specializing in modern database solutions for enterprise applications, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Margaret Chow sold 5,525 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.Over the past year, Margaret Chow has engaged in the sale of 49,812 shares in total, without purchasing any shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE).

The insider transaction history for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 46 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.On the valuation front, Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares were trading at $26.19 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $1.294 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.52, with a GuruFocus Value of $17.24, suggesting that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

