William Krueger, the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Americas at Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX), has sold 8,800 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Greenbrier Companies Inc is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to the freight rail transportation markets. The company's manufacturing presence spans across North America, Europe, and South America, and it offers an array of freight railcar types. In addition to manufacturing, Greenbrier provides wheels and parts, leasing and management services, and railcar refurbishment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction further aligns with the overall insider trend at Greenbrier Companies Inc, which has seen 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc were trading at $52.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.625 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.40, which is above both the industry median of 14.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Greenbrier Companies Inc is modestly overvalued. The GF Value, set at $45.88, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: SVP, COO, The Americas William Krueger Sells 8,800 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

Insider Sell: SVP, COO, The Americas William Krueger Sells 8,800 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

