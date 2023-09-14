On September 11, 2023, Michael Katz, President of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), sold 3,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.



Michael Katz is a key figure in T-Mobile US Inc, serving as the company's President. His role involves overseeing the company's operations and strategic direction, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors.



T-Mobile US Inc is a leading telecommunications company in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. The company's services are used by millions of consumers and businesses across the country.



Over the past year, Katz has sold a total of 10,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.



Insider Sell: T-Mobile US Inc President, Michael Katz, Sells 3,500 Shares

The insider's selling activities have not significantly impacted the stock's price, which was trading at $140.01 per share on the day of Katz's recent sell. This gives T-Mobile US Inc a market cap of $168.88 billion.



The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.60, higher than the industry median of 16.61 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is priced fairly in comparison to its earnings.



The GuruFocus Value of T-Mobile US Inc is $141.41, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for T-Mobile US Inc. The stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly priced, and the company's strong position in the telecommunications industry provides a solid foundation for future growth.



