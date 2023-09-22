Insider Sell: Thomas Frank Sells 40,454 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc

On September 20, 2023, Chief Information Officer Thomas Frank sold 40,454 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR). This move comes as part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Thomas Frank has sold a total of 476,898 shares and made no purchases.



Thomas Frank is a key figure in the Interactive Brokers Group Inc, serving as the Chief Information Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's information technology strategy, ensuring that the company's technological resources are aligned with its business needs.



Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a leading automated global electronic broker that specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, and foreign exchange instruments on more than 135 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world. The company caters to institutional and professional traders for both market making and brokerage services.



The insider transaction history for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is visualized in the following image:



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading for $89.94 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $9.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.18, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.43 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. For Interactive Brokers Group Inc, the GF Value stands at $104.76, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.



The insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or it could be based on the insider's perception of the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Investors should consider a range of factors, including the company's fundamentals and market conditions, when making investment decisions.



