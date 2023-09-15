On September 12, 2023, Robert Painter, President & CEO of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB), sold 2,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen Painter sell a total of 15,500 shares.



Insider Sell: Trimble Inc's President & CEO Robert Painter Sells 2,500 Shares





Robert Painter has been with Trimble Inc, a company that provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes, for several years. His role as President & CEO places him in a position of significant influence within the company, making his stock transactions particularly noteworthy.



Trimble Inc, with a market cap of $12.84 billion, operates in sectors such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation, and logistics. The company's solutions are used across a broad range of industries around the world.



Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Trimble Inc, while there have been eight insider sells. This trend could suggest that those with the most insight into the company's workings see potential downside ahead. However, it's also important to note that insiders sell shares for various reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate negative sentiment towards the company's future.



On the day of Painter's recent sell, Trimble Inc's shares were trading at $50.34, giving the company a price-earnings ratio of 37.46. This is higher than the industry median of 21.79, but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Trimble Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $50.34 and a GuruFocus Value of $69.73, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell transaction, along with the overall trend of insider sells at Trimble Inc, could be a point of consideration for investors. However, the company's valuation according to GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued, which could present a potential opportunity for investors.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

