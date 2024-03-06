Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA), a company focused on developing precision medicine for patients with cancer, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Daniel Bensen, the Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc, sold 9,152 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider, Daniel Bensen, has sold a total of 274,297 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells for Tyra Biosciences Inc.

Insider Sell: Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 9,152 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc were trading at $20.06. The company currently holds a market cap of $1.016 billion.For more information on insider trades and the financial performance of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA), investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the full details of the SEC filing and follow the company's updates.

