Insider Sell: Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 8,644 Shares

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines targeting oncogenic drivers of cancer, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Daniel Bensen, the Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc, sold 8,644 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

The insider, Daniel Bensen, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 265,145 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Tyra Biosciences Inc, which has seen 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc were trading at $20.09 each, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $1.046 billion.

The insider transaction trends at Tyra Biosciences Inc suggest a pattern of consistent selling by insiders over the past year, with no recorded insider purchases during the same period. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling behaviors as an indicator of management's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Tyra Biosciences Inc, interested parties can refer to the company's SEC filings.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

