On September 19, 2023, Van Beckwith, the Executive Vice President, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer of Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 35,020 shares and purchased none.



Halliburton Co is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. The company serves the upstream oil and gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production through the life of the field.



The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells for Halliburton Co.



Insider Sell: Van Beckwith Sells 5,000 Shares of Halliburton Co

The stock was trading at $43 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $37.1 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.18, higher than the industry median of 9.41 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



The GuruFocus Value for Halliburton Co is $37.98, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, suggests that investors should keep a close eye on Halliburton Co's stock performance. While the insider's sell does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company, it does provide valuable insight into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation.



As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



