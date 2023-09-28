Insider Sell: Vice President Andrew McCormick Sells 5040 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc
On September 27, 2023, Vice President Andrew McCormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 5,040 shares and purchased none.
Andrew McCormick is a key figure at T. Rowe Price Group Inc, serving as Vice President. His role involves strategic decision-making and overseeing various operations within the company. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a renowned financial services company that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and eight insider sells, indicating a possible bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.
On the day of the insider's recent sell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc's shares were trading at $103.63, giving the company a market cap of $23.44 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.57, higher than the industry median of 12.83 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.
The company's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.
Despite the insider's recent sell-off, the company's modest undervaluation suggests potential upside for investors. However, the insider's trading activities over the past year, characterized by more sells than buys, may signal caution. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.
