Vice President Paul Uhlman has sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Federated Hermes Inc is a global leader in active, responsible investing. The company's investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset, and liquidity management strategies. Through a dedicated team of investment professionals worldwide, Federated Hermes Inc provides comprehensive investment management capabilities that span all segments of the global capital markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 112,925 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Federated Hermes Inc indicates a trend of sales with 0 insider buys and 29 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: Vice President Paul Uhlman Sells 90,745 Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Federated Hermes Inc were trading at $35.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.017 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Federated Hermes Inc stands at 10.26, which is below both the industry median of 13.74 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $35.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.81, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, indicating that Federated Hermes Inc is modestly undervalued according to its GF Value.

Insider Sell: Vice President Paul Uhlman Sells 90,745 Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

