Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock on January 4, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $268,500.

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead clinical program, VK5211, is a selective androgen receptor modulator intended for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. Viking Therapeutics aims to improve patients' lives by developing innovative treatments that address unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, Greg Zante has sold a total of 120,339 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale on January 4, 2024, is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Viking Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

Insider Sell: Viking Therapeutics Inc CFO Greg Zante Sells 15,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares were trading at $17.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of approximately $1.857 billion.

For more information on insider trades at Viking Therapeutics Inc, interested parties can view the full transaction history and current stock analysis on GuruFocus' Viking Therapeutics Inc page.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

