On September 11, 2023, Kellie Logerwell, the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), sold 8,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.



Kellie Logerwell is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the industry. As the VP and Chief Accounting Officer of H&R Block Inc, she plays a crucial role in the company's financial operations and strategic planning. Her decision to sell shares in the company is therefore noteworthy and warrants further analysis.



H&R Block Inc is a leading provider of tax preparation and other financial services. The company operates through a vast network of retail tax offices and digital products, offering a range of services to assist individuals and small businesses with their financial needs. With a market cap of $5.76 billion, H&R Block Inc is a significant player in the financial services industry.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is mirrored in the broader insider transaction history for H&R Block Inc, which shows 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year.



Insider Sell: VP & Chief Acct Officer Kellie Logerwell Sells 8,000 Shares of H&R Block Inc

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, suggesting that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the stock price.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of H&R Block Inc were trading for $39.61. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 10.98, lower than both the industry median of 19.04 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that, despite the insider selling, the stock may still be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.



Story continues

The GuruFocus Value for H&R Block Inc is $33.24, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.



Insider Sell: VP & Chief Acct Officer Kellie Logerwell Sells 8,000 Shares of H&R Block Inc

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's recent sell, the modest overvaluation of the stock suggests that there may still be potential for future growth.



In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Kellie Logerwell is noteworthy, it does not necessarily signal a bearish outlook for H&R Block Inc. The stock's valuation metrics suggest that it may still offer value to investors, despite the recent insider selling.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

