Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), a global leader in GPS navigation and wearable technology, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Matthew Munn, the company's Vice President and Managing Director - Auto OEM, sold 6,167 shares of the company on February 29, 2024.Matthew Munns trades over the past year show a pattern of selling, with a total of 6,167 shares sold and no shares purchased.The insider transaction history for Garmin Ltd indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Garmin Ltd were trading at $137.35, giving the company a market cap of $26.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.47, which is lower than the industry median of 23.17 but higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.Considering the stock's price of $137.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $20,847.46 million, Garmin Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.01, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: VP, Managing Director - Auto OEM Matthew Munn Sells 6,167 Shares of Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Insider Sell: VP, Managing Director - Auto OEM Matthew Munn Sells 6,167 Shares of Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

