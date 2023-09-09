Insider Sell: Walter Winn Sells 4,547 Shares of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND)

On September 8, 2023, Walter Winn, the CO-COO, EVP, and 10% Owner of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND), sold 4,547 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a flurry of insider activity at Southland Holdings Inc, a company that has seen 19 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Walter Winn is a key figure at Southland Holdings Inc, holding the positions of CO-COO and EVP, and owning 10% of the company. His trades over the past year have seen him sell a total of 322,442 shares and purchase 2,500 shares. This recent sale of 4,547 shares is a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

Southland Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the industry. The company's shares were trading for $6.68 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $316.807 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.76, which is lower than the industry median of 14.34 and higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's selling activity can be seen in the above chart, which shows the trend of insider transactions at Southland Holdings Inc. The chart indicates a clear trend of insider selling, with the insider selling more shares than they have bought over the past year.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price is often a topic of interest for investors. In the case of Southland Holdings Inc, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider's selling activity. This could suggest that the market has already priced in the insider's selling activity, or that other factors are influencing the stock price.

It's also worth noting that the insider's selling activity has not significantly impacted the company's market cap, which remains at $316.807 million. This suggests that the insider's selling activity has not led to a significant decrease in the company's overall value.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of 4,547 shares of Southland Holdings Inc is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company. Despite this, the stock price has remained relatively stable and the company's market cap has not been significantly impacted. Investors should keep an eye on the insider's future trading activity for further insights into the company's performance.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

