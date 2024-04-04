MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB), the leading modern, general-purpose database platform, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $348.11, resulting in a total value of $5,972,107.60.

MongoDB Inc is known for its MongoDB database, which is designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. The company's database platform has been widely adopted across a range of industries due to its scalability, performance, and ease of use.

Over the past year, Dev Ittycheria has sold a total of 489,953 shares of MongoDB Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling at the company, with a total of 65 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MongoDB Inc were trading at $348.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $24.749 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.72, with a GF Value of $486.29, indicating that MongoDB Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Selling: MongoDB Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 17,160 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at MongoDB Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of the insider transactions over the past year.

Insider Selling: MongoDB Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 17,160 Shares

The GF Value image provides a graphical view of MongoDB Inc's current stock price in relation to its GF Value, offering insight into the stock's valuation from GuruFocus's perspective.

Story continues

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when evaluating their investment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

