Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Joseph Young, the company's Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, sold 5,714 shares of the company on April 10, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,714 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where insider activity at Vera Therapeutics Inc has consisted of more sales than buys. Specifically, there have been 3 insider buys and 7 insider sells within the last twelve months.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc were trading at $40 each, valuing the company at a market capitalization of approximately $2.612 billion.

Insider Sells at Vera Therapeutics Inc: SVP, Finance, Chief Accounting Officer Joseph Young Divests 5,714 Shares

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics are critical data points for investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's financial health and prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

