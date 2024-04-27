Insider Spends €2.0m Buying More Shares In ASM International

ASM International NV (AMS:ASM) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President of the Management Board, Gek Lim Loh, recently bought a whopping €2.0m worth of stock, at a price of €520. That increased their holding by a full 72%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASM International

In fact, the recent purchase by Gek Lim Loh was the biggest purchase of ASM International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of €624. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.39k shares for €3.8m. On the other hand they divested 1.50k shares, for €647k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ASM International insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does ASM International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.07% of ASM International shares, worth about €22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ASM International Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ASM International insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ASM International. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ASM International and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

