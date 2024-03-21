Insider Spends S$480k Buying More Shares In GDS Global

Potential GDS Global Limited (Catalist:5VP) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, Hee Sung Tang, recently bought S$480k worth of stock, paying S$0.06 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 52%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GDS Global

Notably, that recent purchase by Hee Sung Tang is the biggest insider purchase of GDS Global shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is S$0.066. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for GDS Global share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months GDS Global insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of GDS Global

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. GDS Global insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about S$3.0m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GDS Global Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest GDS Global insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GDS Global you should be aware of.

