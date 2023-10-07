Insider Spends AU$1.2m Buying More Shares In Orion Minerals

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX:ORN) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Philip Kotze, recently bought a whopping AU$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.019. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 14%.

Orion Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Philip Kotze was the biggest purchase of Orion Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.018 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Philip Kotze was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Philip Kotze bought a total of 66.76m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.019. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Orion Minerals insiders own about AU$19m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orion Minerals Insiders?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Orion Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orion Minerals. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Orion Minerals (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

