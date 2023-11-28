Insider Spends AU$110k Buying More Shares In Fatfish Group

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) Non-Executive Chairman, Nyap Gan, recently bought AU$110k worth of stock, for AU$0.011 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 7.0%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fatfish Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Nyap Gan was the biggest purchase of Fatfish Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.014. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Fatfish Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 40% of Fatfish Group shares, worth about AU$6.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fatfish Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Fatfish Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Fatfish Group you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

