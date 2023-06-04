Insider Spends AU$134k Buying More Shares In Battery Minerals \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:BAT) MD & Director, Peter Duerden, recently bought AU$134k worth of stock, for AU$0.0038 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 257%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Battery Minerals

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter Duerden is the biggest insider purchase of Battery Minerals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.0035. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Battery Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Battery Minerals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 10% of Battery Minerals shares, worth about AU$1.3m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Battery Minerals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Battery Minerals insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for Battery Minerals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

