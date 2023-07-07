Insider Spends AU$147k Buying More Shares In Damstra Holdings

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) Non-Executive Director, Drew Fairchild, recently bought AU$147k worth of stock, for AU$0.077 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 60%, which is arguably a good sign.

Damstra Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Drew Fairchild is the biggest insider purchase of Damstra Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.10), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$265k for 3.08m shares. But insiders sold 760.87k shares worth AU$120k. Overall, Damstra Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 25% of Damstra Holdings shares, worth about AU$5.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Damstra Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Damstra Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Damstra Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

