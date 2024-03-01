Insider Spends AU$261k Buying More Shares In Aurumin

Potential Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Daniel Raihani, recently bought AU$261k worth of stock, paying AU$0.025 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 30%.

Check out our latest analysis for Aurumin

Aurumin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Executive Director Daniel Raihani was not their only acquisition of Aurumin shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$463k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.026 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.038. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Aurumin insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Aurumin is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Aurumin insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$3.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aurumin Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Aurumin shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aurumin. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Aurumin has 5 warning signs (4 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues

Of course Aurumin may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.