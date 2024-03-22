Insider Spends AU$342k Buying More Shares In Beston Global Food

Potential Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Roger Sexton, recently bought AU$342k worth of stock, paying AU$0.008 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 741%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

View our latest analysis for Beston Global Food

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beston Global Food

In fact, the recent purchase by Roger Sexton was the biggest purchase of Beston Global Food shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.006. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Beston Global Food insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Beston Global Food

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Beston Global Food insiders own about AU$976k worth of shares (which is 8.1% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Beston Global Food Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Beston Global Food stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Beston Global Food. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Beston Global Food and we suggest you have a look.

