Insider Spends AU$457k Buying More Shares In Great Western Exploration

Investors who take an interest in Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Grey Egerton-Warburton, recently paid AU$0.049 per share to buy AU$457k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 32%.

Great Western Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Grey Egerton-Warburton was the biggest purchase of Great Western Exploration shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.024. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Great Western Exploration insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.043. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Great Western Exploration

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Great Western Exploration insiders own 27% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Great Western Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Great Western Exploration insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Great Western Exploration has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

