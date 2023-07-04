Insider Spends AU$496k Buying More Shares In Native Mineral Resources Holdings

Investors who take an interest in Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) should definitely note that the MD, CEO & Director, Blake Cannavo, recently paid AU$0.03 per share to buy AU$496k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 31%.

In fact, the recent purchase by Blake Cannavo was the biggest purchase of Native Mineral Resources Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.033. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.038. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Native Mineral Resources Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders own 55% of the company, worth about AU$2.2m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Native Mineral Resources Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Native Mineral Resources Holdings. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Native Mineral Resources Holdings has 6 warning signs (and 5 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

