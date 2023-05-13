Insider Spends AU$84k Buying More Shares In Tivan \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Tivan Limited (ASX:TVN) Executive Chairman, Grant Wilson, recently bought AU$84k worth of stock, for AU$0.084 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tivan

Notably, that recent purchase by Grant Wilson is the biggest insider purchase of Tivan shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.087. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Grant Wilson.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Tivan

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Tivan insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tivan Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tivan we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Tivan.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

