Insider Spends CA$2.9m Buying More Shares In NGEx Minerals

Those following along with NGEx Minerals Ltd. (CVE:NGEX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Adam Lundin, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$2.9m on stock at an average price of CA$6.50. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 46%, which is definitely great to see.

NGEx Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Adam Lundin was the biggest purchase of NGEx Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$6.95. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.65m shares for CA$5.6m. But insiders sold 49.00k shares worth CA$341k. In total, NGEx Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about CA$3.41. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NGEx Minerals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NGEx Minerals insiders own about CA$26m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NGEx Minerals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NGEx Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, NGEx Minerals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

