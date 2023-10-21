Insider Spends CA$209k Buying More Shares In Visionary Metals

Potential Visionary Metals Corp. (CVE:VIZ) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Wesley Adams, recently bought CA$209k worth of stock, paying CA$0.08 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 10.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Visionary Metals

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Director Wesley Adams was not the only time they bought Visionary Metals shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.07 per share in a CA$474k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.065 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Visionary Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 39% of Visionary Metals shares, worth about CA$3.8m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Visionary Metals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Visionary Metals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Visionary Metals (4 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

