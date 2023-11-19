Insider Spends CA$3.4m Buying More Shares In Coelacanth Energy

Those following along with Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Raymond Hyer, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$3.4m on stock at an average price of CA$0.80. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 26%, which is definitely great to see.

Coelacanth Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Raymond Hyer is the biggest insider purchase of Coelacanth Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Coelacanth Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Coelacanth Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Coelacanth Energy insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about CA$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Coelacanth Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Coelacanth Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Coelacanth Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

