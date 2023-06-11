Insider Spends CA$69k Buying More Shares In Pivotree \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vernon Lobo, the Independent Chairman of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) recently shelled out CA$69k to buy stock, at CA$2.57 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.9%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

See our latest analysis for Pivotree

Pivotree Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Chairman Vernon Lobo was not their only acquisition of Pivotree shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$102k worth of shares at a price of CA$3.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.31). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Pivotree insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Pivotree is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Pivotree

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of Pivotree shares, worth about CA$8.6m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pivotree Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Pivotree stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Pivotree and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here