Insider Spends RM7.7m Buying More Shares In Envictus International Holdings

Envictus International Holdings Limited (SGX:BQD) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman, J. B. Tan, recently bought a whopping S$7.7m worth of stock, at a price of S$0.33. That increased their holding by a full 51%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Envictus International Holdings

The insider Chih Kwong Cheng made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$11m worth of shares at a price of S$0.23 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 128.07m shares for S$29m. But they sold 124.64m shares for S$28m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Envictus International Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Envictus International Holdings insiders own about S$63m worth of shares (which is 76% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Envictus International Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Envictus International Holdings. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Envictus International Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

