Insider Spends UK£188k Buying More Shares In Watches of Switzerland Group

Potential Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Ian Carter, recently bought UK£188k worth of stock, paying UK£3.77 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 72%.

View our latest analysis for Watches of Switzerland Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Watches of Switzerland Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Ian Carter is the biggest insider purchase of Watches of Switzerland Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£3.94. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Watches of Switzerland Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Watches of Switzerland Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Watches of Switzerland Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Watches of Switzerland Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.3% of Watches of Switzerland Group shares, worth about UK£31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Watches of Switzerland Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Watches of Switzerland Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Watches of Switzerland Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Of course Watches of Switzerland Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.