Insider Spends US$1.3m Buying More Shares In Evolus

Those following along with Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Vikram Malik, Chairman of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.3m on stock at an average price of US$7.41. That purchase boosted their holding by 210%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Evolus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Vikram Malik was the biggest purchase of Evolus shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$9.55), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 219.97k shares worth US$1.7m. But they sold 19.20k shares for US$197k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Evolus insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Evolus Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Evolus insiders own about US$9.4m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Evolus Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Evolus insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Evolus. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Evolus (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

