Insider Spends US$100k Buying More Shares In Seelos Therapeutics

Investors who take an interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, Michael Golembiewski, recently paid US$1.21 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 2,406%.

Seelos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Golembiewski was the biggest purchase of Seelos Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.38. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Seelos Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Seelos Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$158k worth of Seelos Therapeutics stock, about 1.6% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Seelos Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Seelos Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Seelos Therapeutics. To help with this, we've discovered 7 warning signs (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Seelos Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

