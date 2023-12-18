Insider Spends US$100k Buying More Shares In Cytosorbents

Investors who take an interest in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Phillip Chan, recently paid US$1.33 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cytosorbents

In fact, the recent purchase by Phillip Chan was the biggest purchase of Cytosorbents shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.71. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Cytosorbents insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Cytosorbents

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Cytosorbents insiders own 8.0% of the company, worth about US$7.1m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Cytosorbents Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Cytosorbents insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cytosorbents. For example - Cytosorbents has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

