Insider Spends US$100k Buying More Shares In CommScope Holding Company

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) President, Charles Treadway, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, for US$3.65 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.6%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company

Notably, that recent purchase by President Charles Treadway was not the only time they bought CommScope Holding Company shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$10.41 per share in a US$500k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.73). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While CommScope Holding Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$6.87 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does CommScope Holding Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.5% of CommScope Holding Company shares, worth about US$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CommScope Holding Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in CommScope Holding Company shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CommScope Holding Company (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

