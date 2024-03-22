Insider Spends US$123k Buying More Shares In Neo Performance Materials

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Executive VP & CFO, Jonathan Baksh, recently bought CA$123k worth of stock, for CA$6.14 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 185%, which is good to see.

Neo Performance Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Yadin Rozov for CA$263k worth of shares, at about CA$8.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$6.19. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Neo Performance Materials insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$7.74 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Neo Performance Materials Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$2.5m worth of Neo Performance Materials stock, about 1.0% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Neo Performance Materials Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Neo Performance Materials insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Neo Performance Materials. For example - Neo Performance Materials has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

