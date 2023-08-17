Insider Spends US$146k Buying More Shares In Amtech Systems

Investors who take an interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) should definitely note that the President, Robert Daigle, recently paid US$8.94 per share to buy US$146k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 531%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amtech Systems

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Daigle is the biggest insider purchase of Amtech Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.42 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Amtech Systems insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Amtech Systems

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Amtech Systems insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amtech Systems Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Amtech Systems we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Amtech Systems has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

