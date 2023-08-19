Insider Spends US$160k Buying More Shares In Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Investors who take an interest in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) should definitely note that the Chief Medical Advisor & Director, Elizabeth Lin, recently paid US$16.80 per share to buy US$160k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 47%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by Chief Medical Advisor & Director Elizabeth Lin was not their only acquisition of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$16.29 per share in a US$297k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$17.12. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Elizabeth Lin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Elizabeth Lin bought a total of 27.91k shares over the year at an average price of US$16.35. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 7.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

