Insider Spends US$168k Buying More Shares In Real Good Food Company

Investors who take an interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Mark Nelson, recently paid US$2.10 per share to buy US$168k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 219%.

See our latest analysis for Real Good Food Company

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Real Good Food Company

In fact, the recent purchase by Mark Nelson was the biggest purchase of Real Good Food Company shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Real Good Food Company insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Real Good Food Company insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Real Good Food Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Real Good Food Company, though insiders do hold about US$361k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

Story continues

So What Do The Real Good Food Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Real Good Food Company insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Real Good Food Company (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

But note: Real Good Food Company may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.