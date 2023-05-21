Insider Spends US$186k Buying More Shares In BGSF \

Investors who take an interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Douglas Hailey, recently paid US$9.31 per share to buy US$186k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BGSF

Notably, that recent purchase by Douglas Hailey is the biggest insider purchase of BGSF shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Douglas Hailey was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.5% of BGSF shares, worth about US$7.3m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BGSF Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that BGSF insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BGSF. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for BGSF (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

