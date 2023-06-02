Insider Spends US$189k Buying More Shares In Genesco \

Potential Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Mimi Vaughn, recently bought US$189k worth of stock, paying US$18.85 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.1%.

Genesco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mimi Vaughn was the biggest purchase of Genesco shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$17.88. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Genesco insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$23.31 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Genesco insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Genesco Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Genesco shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Genesco you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

