Insider Spends US$2.0m Buying More Shares In Axon Enterprise \

Those following along with Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Hadi Partovi, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$200. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axon Enterprise

Notably, that recent purchase by Hadi Partovi is the biggest insider purchase of Axon Enterprise shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$197). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.25k shares for US$2.1m. But insiders sold 11.03k shares worth US$1.8m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Axon Enterprise insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Axon Enterprise insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$898m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Axon Enterprise Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Axon Enterprise. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Axon Enterprise has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

