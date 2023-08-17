Insider Spends US$201k Buying More Shares In iHeartMedia

Investors who take an interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) should definitely note that the Chairman & CEO, Robert Pittman, recently paid US$3.44 per share to buy US$201k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iHeartMedia

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman & CEO Robert Pittman was not their only acquisition of iHeartMedia shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$5.56 per share in a US$525k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.31. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months iHeartMedia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$4.63. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does iHeartMedia Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.0% of iHeartMedia shares, worth about US$8.9m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The iHeartMedia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on iHeartMedia stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that iHeartMedia has 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

