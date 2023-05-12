Insider Spends US$239k Buying More Shares In Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance \

Investors who take an interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Robert Kasdin, recently paid US$9.54 per share to buy US$239k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 41%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Kasdin was the biggest purchase of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$9.62. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 40.00k shares for US$406k. But insiders sold 10.83k shares worth US$137k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders own about US$8.3m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

