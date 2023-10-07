Insider Spends US$270k Buying More Shares In Gaia

Investors who take an interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) should definitely note that the Founder, Jirka Rysavy, recently paid US$2.70 per share to buy US$270k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 21%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gaia

Notably, that recent purchase by Jirka Rysavy is the biggest insider purchase of Gaia shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$2.86. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Gaia insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Gaia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Gaia

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Gaia insiders own 32% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gaia Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Gaia we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Gaia that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

