Insider Spends US$308k Buying More Shares In Aspen Aerogels

Investors who take an interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Steven Mitchell, recently paid US$6.17 per share to buy US$308k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 65%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aspen Aerogels

In fact, the recent purchase by Steven Mitchell was the biggest purchase of Aspen Aerogels shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$6.51. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Aspen Aerogels insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Aspen Aerogels

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Aspen Aerogels insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aspen Aerogels Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Aspen Aerogels insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aspen Aerogels. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aspen Aerogels you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

