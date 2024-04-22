Insider Spends US$434k Buying More Shares In Lovesac

Investors who take an interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Board, Andrew Heyer, recently paid US$19.72 per share to buy US$434k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.9%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lovesac

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Shawn Nelson, for US$469k worth of shares, at about US$24.84 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$20.80). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Shawn Nelson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Andrew Heyer purchased 34.87k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$21.57. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Lovesac Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Lovesac insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lovesac Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Lovesac shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

